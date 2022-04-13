Singers Bamboo, Sam Concepcion to perform at Miss Universe PH 2022

Singers Bamboo Mañalac and Sam Concepcion will perform at the Miss Universe Philippines pageant’s coronation night.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization (MUPH) through its Instagram page revealed that Bamboo will perform at the pageant.

The coronation night set on April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City with former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines (2015), Iris Mittenaere of France (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) to host the pageant while reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India will be a special guest.

As many as thirty-two candidates will vie for the title.