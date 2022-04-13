Latest NewsEntertainmentTFT News

Singers Bamboo, Sam Concepcion to perform at Miss Universe PH 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Singers Bamboo Mañalac and Sam Concepcion will perform at the Miss Universe Philippines pageant’s coronation night.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization (MUPH) through its Instagram page revealed that Bamboo will perform at the pageant.

RELATED STORY: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu confirms guesting stint at grand finals of Miss Universe Philippines 2022

The coronation night set on April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City with former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines (2015), Iris Mittenaere of France (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) to host the pageant while reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India will be a special guest.

As many as thirty-two candidates will vie for the title.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PIA WURTZBACH 1

Pia Wurtzbach casts ballot in Abu Dhabi, reveals her vote for president goes to Leni Robredo

6 hours ago
PIA WURTZBACH

‘Naninindigan ako para kay Leni’: Pia Wurtzbach casts vote in Abu Dhabi, expresses support for Leni Robredo

7 hours ago
iStock 1178360596

Nearly 5 out of 10 UAE residents not yet ready for early retirement – survey

7 hours ago
Regine Velasquez Sharon Cuneta

Sharon Cuneta thanks Regine for endorsing Leni-Kiko tandem

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button