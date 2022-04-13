Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Consulate in New York monitoring for any Filipino victims during recent shooting incident

The Philippine Consulate GeneraL in New York is coordinating with authorities to check on the situation of Filipinos in New York following a shooting incident at a Brooklyn subway station.

The incident left 16 people injured according to reports.

Consulate General Elmer Cato on Twitter said his office has yet to receive further information on the status of the victims.

RELATED STORY: Two Filipino-Americans among victims of hate crime in New York

“The Philippine Consulate General in New York has inquired with authorities if there are Filipinos among the wounded or injured and has been told that the nationalities of victims are still not known,” Cato said.

Undetonated explosive devices were also found at the crime scene according to an AFP report.

The suspect remains at large but they are looking for a man who was wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest.

READ ON: Filipina envoy faces hate crime incident in New York subway

Cato also reminded Filipinos to stay vigilant following the shooting incident.

“The Consulate requests our kababayans to be vigilant and to take the necessary precautions as the suspect is on the loose,” he said.

