No poll campaign in Philippines on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday reiterated its ban on campaigning on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday for the May 9 polls.

Candidates could face an election offense case for campaign during these days of the Holy Week and subsequent disqualification.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said it was important that we “realize that we are a Christian country; and therefore, we believe in God.”

Under section 5 of Republic Act 7166 Comelec can exclude two holy days from the campaign period with campaigning on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday considered an election offense punishable under sections 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code.

The candidates may face imprisonment of 1 to 6 years and could be banned from running for public office as their right to vote will also cease.