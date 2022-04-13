Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No poll campaign in Philippines on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday reiterated its ban on campaigning on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday for the May 9 polls.

Candidates could face an election offense case for campaign during these days of the Holy Week and subsequent disqualification.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said it was important that we “realize that we are a Christian country; and therefore, we believe in God.”

RELATED STORY: Comelec wants to prosecute individuals spreading fake ‘exit polls’

Under section 5 of Republic Act 7166 Comelec can exclude two holy days from the campaign period with campaigning on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday considered an election offense punishable under sections 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code.

The candidates may face imprisonment of 1 to 6 years and could be banned from running for public office as their right to vote will also cease.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PIA WURTZBACH

‘Naninindigan ako para kay Leni’: Pia Wurtzbach casts vote in Abu Dhabi, expresses support for Leni Robredo

7 hours ago
iStock 1178360596

Nearly 5 out of 10 UAE residents not yet ready for early retirement – survey

7 hours ago
Regine Velasquez Sharon Cuneta

Sharon Cuneta thanks Regine for endorsing Leni-Kiko tandem

7 hours ago
Bamboo Sam Concepcion

Singers Bamboo, Sam Concepcion to perform at Miss Universe PH 2022

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button