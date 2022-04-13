Biden says Russia committed genocide in Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed genocide or mass killing in Ukraine.

“Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me,” he added.

Biden has repeatedly called Putin a war criminal but it was the first time the U.S. president directly called the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a form of genocide.

Russia denied the claims that they are targeting civilians in their special military operations in Ukraine.

Putin addressed the Russian nation last Tuesday and said that military operations will continue in rhythmic and calming manner.