UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, offers condolences over tropical storm victims

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Philippines over the victims of landslides and floods caused by the tropical storm that hit several areas of the Philippines this year, killing and injuring dozens.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sympathy with the Philippines government, the brotherly people of Philippines and the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

