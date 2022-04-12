Science and technology fields remain key career choice of Filipinas

Filipino women have been leading careers in Science and Technology fields, according to a study by the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) on women pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data, increasing number of Filipino women have opted for careers in the fields of health, engineering, architecture and other technology-related professions since 1995.

As per the “Women in Science” study, 45% of the 3.7 million science and technology degree holders were women in 2015 while around 48.1% or 434,000 remained employed in science and technology (S&T) professions.

The rise of women in S&T fields was found in National Capital Region (NCR), Central Luzon, and Calabarzon. The study suggested a “high gender disparity” in the fields of Engineering and Architecture.