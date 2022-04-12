Latest NewsNewsTFT News

School principal kills self after murdering couple in Negros Occidental

A school principal took his life after killing a teacher and her husband in Hinoba-an town, Negros Occidental.

The high school principal allegedly shot the couple at about 8:30 a.m. at the Bilbao-Uybico National High School in Barangay Pook. Warren L. Escobar, 56, later took his own life, said Maj. John Ganzon.

The couple were identified as senior high school teacher Alvarisa A. Arroy and her husband, Christoper, both 35 years old.

The principal appeared to be enraged over the teacher’s complaint to the Office of the President.

No details were available about the nature of the complaint.

