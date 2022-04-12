Sara Duterte wants Comelec to probe pre-shading of ballots in overseas voting

Vice Presidential candidate Sara Duterte has expressed her concern over reports of ballots allegedly pre-shaded in the conduct of overseas voting which started last weekend.

Some voters claim that ballots were shaded voting for Sara.

Sara said the reports about pre-shaded ballots discovered during the voting in Singapore and Dubai were not to be taken lightly.

RELATED STORY: PH Consulate in Dubai denies rumors of ‘pre-shaded’ ballots

“That my name was allegedly pre-shaded, along with some senatorial candidates, is grossly disconcerting,” Sara said.

“As a politician, my experience has taught me that Filipinos do not respect those who cheat and engage in election fraud,” she added.

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore confirmed an isolated incident of ballot pre-shading calling it a spoiled ballot.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has denied such incidents.

READ ON: Sara Duterte explains why she decided to run with Bongbong

“I take with great pride in the fact that my history in politics has never been tainted by cheating, fraud, and other election irregularities that could question my integrity and leadership,” Sara said.

“I never have and will never condone cheating. I won my past elections because the people voted for me,” she added.