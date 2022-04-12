Five face AED 134,000 fine, jail for stealing 134 cigarette boxes in Dubai

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a gang to five people to three months in prison and imposed a fine of AED 34,000 on them for stealing 134 boxes of cigarettes.

The cost of the cigarette boxes was AED 134,000 and they were stolen from a warehouse in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor Industrial area in October 2021, media reports said.

RELATED STORY: Six jailed in Dubai for stealing AED 191,000 from company safe

The incident came to fore after the storekeeper discovered a crack in the door of the warehouse and in the footage of surveillance cameras it was found that five people broke the outer lock of the main door to carry out the theft. Later, three suspects were arrested while searches are on for the other two fugitives.

A suspect confessed to have received AED 5,000 for commission of the crime.