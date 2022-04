The Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS) said Tuesday that the Eid Al Fitr will likely be observed on May 2.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, EAS’ Board Chairman, said that the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar is forecast to be Monday, May 2, 2022.

However, the UAE moon-sighting committee will also convene to confirm the official date for Eid.

