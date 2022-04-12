Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte to retain face mask policy until end of term

President Rodrigo Duterte said that the face mask policy will likely be retained until the end of his term.

Duterte will he stepping down from office on June 30.

“There is no way that masks will not be required. It will be a part of the protocol for a long time until the last day of my office. ‘Yan ang order ko at ‘yan ang sundin ninyo. Balang araw, well hindi ko na problema ‘yan,” Duterte said in a taped speech on Monday.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: It’s ‘too early’ to discontinue mask use in PH – OCTA

“We are not out of the woods actually. We are still in a bind,” he added.

Duterte rejected calls to scrap the face mask policy amid declining COVID-19 cases.

