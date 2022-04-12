Dubai uses surgery-free technology for dialysis patients

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has started using surgery-free technology for patients needing dialysis through catheters by using sound waves.

The DHA has become the first health institution in the Middle East and Eastern Europe to use the advanced technology. Last week, Rashid Hospital performed the procedure on a 20-year-old patient who was suffering from kidney failure and was in urgent need of dialysis.

Doctors at the Vascular Surgery Department of the hospital used the technology for hemodialysis.

Dr Deena Al Qudra, Head of the Vascular Surgery Department at Rashid Hospital and head of the medical team said that the patient had been suffering from kidney failure for several years and the procedure took 34 minutes under local anaesthesia and the patient left the hospital within an hour.

She added that 30 per cent of kidney patients who need dialysis will benefit from the technique.