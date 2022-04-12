Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai implements paid parking via WhatsApp

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that parking charges in the emirate can now be paid via WhatsApp.

“Parking is now as easy as sending a WhatsApp to RTA’s Chatbot Mahboub on 971 58 8009090. You will even save 30 fils on regular SMS payment,” the RTA said.

This will save SMS service cost for users.

Individuals who have yet to register for the service should visit: https://bit.ly/3nOiQg5

RELATED STORY: Dubai adjusts free parking day to Sunday instead of Friday

The payment can be made by sending the message on the WhatsApp number using this format:

For Dubai Plates: Plate Code and Number <space> Zone <space> Duration
For other Emirates and GCC countries: Prefix <space> Plate Code and Number <space> Zone <space> Duration

Below are the codes of each emirate respectively:
Abu Dhabi → AUH
Sharjah → SHJ
Ajman → AJM
Umm Al Quwain → UAQ
Ras Al Khaimah → RAK
Fujairah → FUJ

READ ON: No fines for parking around Abu Dhabi villas until 2am

The parking cost will be deducted from the digital wallet of the motorists.

Paid parking zones would be free to use on Sundays.

Fees will be applicable for 14 hours daily from 8am to 10pm.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW UAE Abu Dhabi 2022 elections 7

Comelec wants to prosecute individuals spreading fake ‘exit polls’

19 seconds ago
One Cebu uniteam

One Cebu Party endorses Bongbong Marcos, co-founder quits

40 mins ago
Marcos Family Imee Marcos Facebook

Akbayan wants DOF to confiscate Marcos family bank accounts amid estate tax liabilities

3 hours ago
Sara Duterte

Sara Duterte wants Comelec to probe pre-shading of ballots in overseas voting

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button