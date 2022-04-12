Dubai implements paid parking via WhatsApp

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that parking charges in the emirate can now be paid via WhatsApp.

“Parking is now as easy as sending a WhatsApp to RTA’s Chatbot Mahboub on 971 58 8009090. You will even save 30 fils on regular SMS payment,” the RTA said.

This will save SMS service cost for users.

Individuals who have yet to register for the service should visit: https://bit.ly/3nOiQg5

The payment can be made by sending the message on the WhatsApp number using this format:

For Dubai Plates: Plate Code and Number <space> Zone <space> Duration

For other Emirates and GCC countries: Prefix <space> Plate Code and Number <space> Zone <space> Duration

Below are the codes of each emirate respectively:

Abu Dhabi → AUH

Sharjah → SHJ

Ajman → AJM

Umm Al Quwain → UAQ

Ras Al Khaimah → RAK

Fujairah → FUJ

The parking cost will be deducted from the digital wallet of the motorists.

Paid parking zones would be free to use on Sundays.

Fees will be applicable for 14 hours daily from 8am to 10pm.