Akbayan wants DOF to confiscate Marcos family bank accounts amid estate tax liabilities

The Akbayan party-list wants the Department of Finance to confiscate the bank accounts of the Marcos family over their alleged failure to settle their estate tax liabilities.

In a report on GMA News, Akbayan said it has sent a letter to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III saying it should take the payment from the accounts of Senator Imee Marcos, Bongbong Marcos, Irene Marcos, and Imelda Marcos.

“Huwag po natin payagan na ang ordinaryong mamamayan may deadline pero ang Marcoses laging nakakalusot,” Akbayan said in a protest.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1997 that the Marcos family owes Php 23 billion in estate taxes to the government.

Critics claim that due to interests and penalties the estate taxes of the Marcos family has ballooned to over Php 203 billion.

The Marcos camp avoids the topic consistently as Bongbong leads in pre-election presidential surveys.

