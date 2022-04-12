Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi health authority assures safety of paracetamol usage

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) has clarified that paracetamol medicine is safe for use. It said that the medicine has not been withdrawn from the markets.

The DoH said in a statement issued on Instagram that the recent warning from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention was to alert doctors against prescribing this type of medicine along with antibiotics containing ‘flucloxacillin’.

Flucloxacillin is a prescription-only drug commonly used for skin and wound infections.

READ ON: Dubai uses surgery-free technology for dialysis patients

DoH highlighted that when paracetamol and antibiotics containing ‘flucloxacillin’ are used together, it might affect the percentage of gases and cause side effects to the patient.

The department has recommended the need to monitor high-risk individuals in case of synchronised discharge of medicines and report any side effects, reported Khaleej Times.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

One Cebu uniteam

One Cebu Party endorses Bongbong Marcos, co-founder quits

9 mins ago
Marcos Family Imee Marcos Facebook

Akbayan wants DOF to confiscate Marcos family bank accounts amid estate tax liabilities

2 hours ago
Sara Duterte

Sara Duterte wants Comelec to probe pre-shading of ballots in overseas voting

2 hours ago
iStock 1159761623 1

Science and technology fields remain key career choice of Filipinas

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button