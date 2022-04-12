Abu Dhabi health authority assures safety of paracetamol usage

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) has clarified that paracetamol medicine is safe for use. It said that the medicine has not been withdrawn from the markets.

The DoH said in a statement issued on Instagram that the recent warning from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention was to alert doctors against prescribing this type of medicine along with antibiotics containing ‘flucloxacillin’.

Flucloxacillin is a prescription-only drug commonly used for skin and wound infections.

DoH highlighted that when paracetamol and antibiotics containing ‘flucloxacillin’ are used together, it might affect the percentage of gases and cause side effects to the patient.

The department has recommended the need to monitor high-risk individuals in case of synchronised discharge of medicines and report any side effects, reported Khaleej Times.