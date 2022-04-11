Vote-rich UAE reaches 3,204 ballots cast on Day 1 for OAV 2022

As many as 3,204 OFWs cast their vote during the first day of the overseas absentee voting (OAV) for the 2022 elections.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE stated that out of this number, 1,633 OFWs voted in Abu Dhabi while 1,391 were votes cast in the Dubai Consulate.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, lauded the efforts of overseas Filipinos for their cooperation and anticipates good voter turnout thanks to the streamlined processes for voting.

“Ako’y nagagalak na ipahayag na ang ating unang araw ng eleksyon sa Abu Dhabi at Dubai ay naging matiwasay. Nagpapasalamat ako sa aking mga kababayan sa kanilang masugid na kooperasyon, kasama na ang ating mga poll watchers at mga volunteers. Maganda rin ang naging voters turnout ng ating unang araw na nagpapakita ng kanilang masigasig na hangarin na bumoto,” said Amb. Quintana.

Among those who lauded both missions’ efforts were Jimmy Petinez, an OFW based in Abu Dhabi for over nine years. Petinez was the first to cast the vote at the Philippine Embassy in UAE as he was already at the gates before 6:00 am. He managed to finish voting within 10 minutes when his turn came up.

“Dati doon lang po sa kabila ang mga prisinto ng botohan, ngayon mas organized na siya. Mas maganda po pag maaga para madaling matapos,” said Jimmy in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Amb. Quintana affirms that both missions are fully-prepared to welcome over 290,182 landbased Filipinos who will practice their right to suffrage in the coming weeks.

“Masasabi nating naging maganda ang pagtanggap ng mga mamamayan sa mga paghahanda na ginawa ng ating Embahada at Konsulado. Naging maayos ang daloy ng tao mula sa kanilang pagdating hanggang sa kanilang pagboto. May mahigit tatlong libo na ang naitala na bumoto sa araw na ito, nagpapatunay na mahalaga ang Overseas Voting na ito sa ating mga mamamayan. Sa aking pakikipanayam sa mga bumoto, napansin nila ang kaayusan at tinawag nilang “very organized” ang proseso,” said Amb. Quintana.

The UAE has now the largest overseas Filipino voters with 290,182 registered landbased Filipinos, according to the official voters’ list from the embassy and the consulate. Of this number, 191,779 are from Dubai and the Northern Emirates, while 98,403 more are from Abu Dhabi and the Western Regions. This is apart from 19,584 seafarers that may also vote in either mission.