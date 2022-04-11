Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Stop being silent’: Lacson urges supporters to come out

Presidential candidate and senator Ping Lacson is now calling his supporters to speak out and convince more voters to support him in the May 9 polls.

Lacson made the appeal to their supporters to make their presence felt during a campaign sortie in Quezon City.

“After we go home tonight, we still have much to do in preparation for May 9, Election Day. Let us talk to our families and neighbors and ask them to vote for the most qualified, experienced and competent – that’s Senate President Tito Sotto and me,” Lacson said.

Lacson and his running mate Sotto were welcomed by supporters in what could be one of their biggest campaign events so far.

Lacson said that their supporters should stop from being silent.

“Thank you ‘Pure Love’, ‘True Friends’, ‘Lacson Sotto Support Group’ for organizing your ‘Supporters Rally’ and making it happen today. It’s time to stop being silent. Get out of your echo chamber to be heard by the people. No balloons, no umbrellas, no props. Just pure love,” Lacson said in his tweet.

