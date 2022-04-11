Pope calls for ‘Easter ceasefire’ between Ukraine and Russia

Pope Francis is hoping for ‘real peace’ kn Easter in Ukraine and called on for real negotiations toward peace.

“Let the Easter truce begin. But not to provide more weapons and pick up the combat again — no! — a truce that will lead to peace, through real negotiation,” the Pope said at Saint Peter’s Square.

The pontiff added that he denounces any form of war against civilians and human massacres.

“What victory is there in planting a flag on a pile of rubble?” he asked.

The pope also said that he is willing to lead peace talks and contribute to the negotiations. He also volunteered to go to Kyiv if this will help the peace negotiations.

Russia has denied responsibility for the apparent killings of civilians in Bucha, accusing Ukraine of staging them.