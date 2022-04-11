PH Consulate in Dubai denies rumors of ‘pre-shaded’ ballots

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has denied circulating rumors about ‘pre-shaded’ ballots that are supposedly favoring several candidates over others.

This, after several posts on social media allege that one voter discovered that the ballot given to them was already shaded.

A netizen on Twitter, who goes by the handle @IbanagInTheCity shared a screengrab of a conversation where an OFW from Dubai allegedly received a ballot where the name of a presidential candidate was already shaded even before they started to vote.

In the screengrab, the person stated that the OFW called out COMELEC officials as to why ballot was already shaded.

@COMELEC why is this happening in DUBAI Consulate for Absentee Voting? Care to explain? pic.twitter.com/T2SYsjNOGH — Ibanag In the City (@ibanaginthecity) April 10, 2022

The Consulate affirms that at poll watchers reported no irregularities during the first day of the elections held last April 10.

“No such incident or anything remotely similar occurred or was reported. Poll watchers from at least five different political parties who were present during the entire voting period yesterday likewise witnessed or reported no irregularity,” read the statement.

They also assured the public of full transparency during the 30-day overseas absentee voting and that all irregularities and incidents are reported to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

“The public is informed that any such irregularity/ies with regard the conduct of election at the Consulate, if they do occur, are recorded in the official OVF No. 11-A (Minutes of Voting for AES Voting Posts) which are submitted to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC). The Consulate likewise notes that each voter is advised by poll clerks and election officers about the proper procedure in voting, as prescribed by the Commission on Elections, and that they are entitled to raise any issue with the election board regarding any issue or irregularity that they may encounter,” read the statement.

For his part, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia refuted the rumors of pre-shaded ballots as ‘fake news’.

“Wala kaming natanggap na report sa ating post, kahit na kaninong opisyal natin sa Singapore, therefore fake news po iyon… Sa ating mga kababayan, huwag na huwag na huwag niyo paniniwalaan ang pre-shading na sinasabi. Napakadali malaman at makita iyan,” said Garcia.

He also warned individuals not to share or post fake news about the election, citing that those who do so will be held liable no matter where they are in the world.

“Akala nila hindi namin sila mahahanap… Definitely we will be assigning Commissioner Aimee Neri to be in charge of the prosecution of these individuals. Let this be a warning. We would like to protect the integrity, not only of the commission but the entire electoral process,” said Garcia.

Here’s the full statement from the Philippine Consulate in Dubai:

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai held its first day of overseas voting, yesterday, 10 April 2022. There was a high turnout of voters and its conduct went well in general.

As to the alleged anomaly regarding the conduct of the voting at the Consulate, particularly on the supposed discovery by one voter of pre-shaded ballot, that have spread and currently circulating in social media, the Consulate firmly denies this. No such incident or anything remotely similar occurred or was reported. Poll watchers from at least five different political parties who were present during the entire voting period yesterday likewise witnessed or reported no irregularity.