Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COMELEC warns vs. exit polls in overseas voting

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Commission on Elections warns against those who are releasing unofficial exit polls results during the conduct of overseas voting.

The camp of Bongbong Marcos has claimed that they have secured majority of votes from overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong after the release of unofficial exit polls.

“Tandaan din na bibilangin lang ang mga boto ng Overseas Voting on May 9, AFTER the close of polls. As a general rule, unless na ang nag labas ng exit poll ay isang kilala at reputable na survey firm, hindi ito reliable. Lalo na sa social media, madaling gumawa ng official looking forms or graphics na mukhang legit,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a tweet.

RELATED STORY: Your vote counts: OFW voting begins April 10

The overseas voting started on Sunday, April 10.

There are around 1.7 million registered voters for overseas absentee voting which will run for one month.

Overseas voters can pick their president, vice president, senators, and a party-list group of choice.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Piolo Pascual Leni

Piolo Pascual endorses Leni Robredo for president

3 hours ago
manny pacquiao lito atienza

Atienza no longer withdrawing from VP race

3 hours ago
dost pagasa agaton

One dead, over 18,000 displaced due to typhoon ‘Agaton’

3 hours ago
Jennylyn Mercado BJ Pascual maternity photoshoot

LOOK: Jennylyn Mercado stuns netizens in maternity shoot

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button