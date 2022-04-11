COMELEC warns vs. exit polls in overseas voting

The Commission on Elections warns against those who are releasing unofficial exit polls results during the conduct of overseas voting.

The camp of Bongbong Marcos has claimed that they have secured majority of votes from overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong after the release of unofficial exit polls.

“Tandaan din na bibilangin lang ang mga boto ng Overseas Voting on May 9, AFTER the close of polls. As a general rule, unless na ang nag labas ng exit poll ay isang kilala at reputable na survey firm, hindi ito reliable. Lalo na sa social media, madaling gumawa ng official looking forms or graphics na mukhang legit,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a tweet.

The overseas voting started on Sunday, April 10.

There are around 1.7 million registered voters for overseas absentee voting which will run for one month.

Overseas voters can pick their president, vice president, senators, and a party-list group of choice.