Comelec eyes adding precincts for overseas voting in Hong Kong

Amid the influx of Filipinos participating in overseas voting in Hong Kong, the Commission on Elections is now studying the possibility of adding more precincts so that more Filipinos can vote.

Comelec Commissioner George said the Comelec’s post in Hong Kong was given the discretion to add more precincts but decided to set up only five.

“By tomorrow, we will have our en banc meeting and surely it will be discussed and we will push for an increase in the number of precincts in order to allow more Filipino voters to vote,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Several OFWs complain about the long lines in Hong Kong precincts considering that they are still in the middle of a COVID-19 surge.

Garcia said that the Comelec may increase the number of precincts to around eight to 10.

At least 93,000 Filipinos are expected to vote in Hong Kong.