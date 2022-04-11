Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Comelec eyes adding precincts for overseas voting in Hong Kong

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Amid the influx of Filipinos participating in overseas voting in Hong Kong, the Commission on Elections is now studying the possibility of adding more precincts so that more Filipinos can vote.

Comelec Commissioner George said the Comelec’s post in Hong Kong was given the discretion to add more precincts but decided to set up only five.

“By tomorrow, we will have our en banc meeting and surely it will be discussed and we will push for an increase in the number of precincts in order to allow more Filipino voters to vote,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

RELATED STORY: COMELEC warns vs. exit polls in overseas voting

Several OFWs complain about the long lines in Hong Kong precincts considering that they are still in the middle of a COVID-19 surge.

Garcia said that the Comelec may increase the number of precincts to around eight to 10.

At least 93,000 Filipinos are expected to vote in Hong Kong.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Piolo Pascual Leni

Piolo Pascual endorses Leni Robredo for president

3 hours ago
manny pacquiao lito atienza

Atienza no longer withdrawing from VP race

3 hours ago
dost pagasa agaton

One dead, over 18,000 displaced due to typhoon ‘Agaton’

3 hours ago
Jennylyn Mercado BJ Pascual maternity photoshoot

LOOK: Jennylyn Mercado stuns netizens in maternity shoot

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button