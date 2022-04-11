Atienza no longer withdrawing from VP race

Deputy speaker and vice presidential candidate Lito Atienza revealed that he will no longer be withdrawing from his candidacy in the vice presidential race for the the 2022 elections.

“Definitely not, no withdrawal for me too,” Atienza told reporters in an interview.

Atienza previously said that he is ready to back out from the race if presidential candidate Ping Lacson will withdraw and support the Pacquiao-Sotto tandem.

Lacson however rejected the proposal and said that he was insulted by it.

Atienza apologized to the senator last weekend and Lacson said that he accepted it.

Lacson also proposed that Pacquiao and him will both have Sotto as their VP bet but Atienza rejected the proposal.

Atienza is the running mate of Senator Manny Pacquiao but he had skipped several campaign events following a knee operation.

“To move with that idea of Ping, there is no movement. We’ll be stuck. It will strengthen Bongbong Marcos, it will not strengthen the opposition,” he said.

It’s not yet clear on when he will return to the campaign trail.