UAE markets free from salmonella-infected chocolates

File photo

Abu Dhabi markets are free from salmonella-infected Kinder chocolates which caused food poisoning in a number of European countries, according to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Dubai authorities, meanwhile have also said that the emirate’s market is free from contaminated chocolate.

The ADAFSA said in a statement that as soon as they received an alert from the European Rapid Alert System about the withdrawal of some batches of a Kinder product its inspectors checked markets and also contacted the local agent “Ferrero” in UAE which produces the chocolate.

It said that the products currently in Abu Dhabi markets are safe. Checks of shipments of Kinder products entering Abu Dhabi found that there were no affected batches.

ADAFSA urged the public not to pay heed to rumors or circulate any misleading information. Residents were asked to provide any information or complaint related to food safety through its social media accounts or on the Abu Dhabi Government Call Center number 800555.

The Dubai Municipality has also said that no contaminated Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs are in the market in the emirate. The Kinder’s Dubai Branch had recalled the product from local markets.

