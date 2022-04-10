Tropical Storm ‘Agaton’ intensifies

Tropical Storm Agaton intensified before making landfall over the southeastern part of Eastern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that more areas have been placed under Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2 after the Tropical Storm reached the maximum sustained “winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.”

Agaton was located over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar moving west northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour.

The areas placed under TCWS No. 2 are:

*Southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, Maydolong, Borongan City(sad)

*Southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Santa Rita); and

*Northeastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, Tacloban City, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa)

Rest of Eastern Samar; the rest of Samar, Northern Samar and Biliran; the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte; and the rest of the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon) including Camotes Islands were placed under TCWS No. 1.

The PAGASA said winds may reach gale-force in any of the areas under TCWS No. 2 “throughout the passage” while under TCWS No. 1 will experience strong winds that “maybe risky for those using small seacraft.”