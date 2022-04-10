Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Six Filipinos in US charged with marriage fraud

Six Filipinos in the United States have been charged with running a marriage and immigration fraud agency that arranged sham marriages to circumvent immigration laws.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) in a statement identified the Filipinos as Marcialito Biol Benitez, Engilbert Ulan, Nino Reyes Valmeo, Harold Poquita, Juanita Pacson, and Felipe Capindo David, as per reports from CNN.

They were among the 11 people indicted over their connections with the Los Angeles-based agency which organised bogus marriages between U.S. citizens and foreign clients.

Eight of the defendants including Benitez were arrested in California who himself ran the agency out of brick-and-mortar offices in Los Angeles and had employed his co-conspirators.

Those indicted include four U.S. citizens and a Brazilian national.

Benitez arranged sham marriages and secured adjustment of clients’ immigration statuses for a fee of $20,000 and $30,000.

