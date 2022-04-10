Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 1.6 million OFWs worldwide to cast ballots from today, April 10

More than 1.6 million Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will cast ballots from today.

The votes will be cast in different Philippine posts, embassies, or consulates from April 10 to May 9.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) OFWs will only vote for president, vice president, senators, and party-list groups.

The Middle East and African (MENA) region have the highest number of voters with 786,997 which is followed by the Asia Pacific at 450,282, the Americas with 306,445 and Europe with 153,491.

A mix of automated, manual system, postal ballots and personal voting will be used in the elections. In the UAE, OFWs have to head to the Embassy or Consulate to cast their vote.

Voting in areas of Iraq, Algeria, Chad, Tunisia, Libya, Afghanistan, and Ukraine will remain suspended due to ongoing conflict.

