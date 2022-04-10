Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Isko vows to protect OFWs against employers’ abuse

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Philippine Presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso has vowed to offer protection to OFWs against abuse by employers.

This came a day before migrant Filipinos will cast their votes for the May elections. He said only skilled people will be appointed to Philippine embassies and labor offices.

RELATED STORY: Philippine presidential aspirants push for protection of undocumented OFWs

“Under our watch, we will make sure that there will be equal opportunity and equal protection of law na universally acceptable para sa ating mga OFW at undocumented OFW sa mundo (for our OFW and undocumented workers across the globe),” he said.

“We must sign any other agreement also for undocumented Filipino workers abroad to have the same benefits. At the very least health care system,” he added.

READ ON: OFWs to have provincial offices if Robredo wins presidency – Baguilat

Isko referred to the case of a Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong who was reportedly abandoned by her employers after she was infected with COVID-19.

Domagoso said he would prioritise the signing of bilateral agreements with Middle Eastern countries to prevent abuse of workers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Harnaaz Sandhu India miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu confirms guesting stint at grand finals of Miss Universe Philippines 2022

5 hours ago
Stray Cats

Heart Evangelista calls out groups who kill stray cats instead of spaying them

5 hours ago
ofw voting ballot checking

Over 1.6 million OFWs worldwide to cast ballots from today, April 10

6 hours ago
divorce law tips 1

Six Filipinos in US charged with marriage fraud

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button