Isko vows to protect OFWs against employers’ abuse

The Philippine Presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso has vowed to offer protection to OFWs against abuse by employers.

This came a day before migrant Filipinos will cast their votes for the May elections. He said only skilled people will be appointed to Philippine embassies and labor offices.

RELATED STORY: Philippine presidential aspirants push for protection of undocumented OFWs

“Under our watch, we will make sure that there will be equal opportunity and equal protection of law na universally acceptable para sa ating mga OFW at undocumented OFW sa mundo (for our OFW and undocumented workers across the globe),” he said.

“We must sign any other agreement also for undocumented Filipino workers abroad to have the same benefits. At the very least health care system,” he added.

READ ON: OFWs to have provincial offices if Robredo wins presidency – Baguilat

Isko referred to the case of a Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong who was reportedly abandoned by her employers after she was infected with COVID-19.

Domagoso said he would prioritise the signing of bilateral agreements with Middle Eastern countries to prevent abuse of workers.