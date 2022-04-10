Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi releases circular for assurance of paid weekly leave for all workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

A worker should be granted a paid weekly leave of not less than one day, according to what is specified in the work contract or the work regulations, the latest circular by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has pointed out.

The circular, while discussing the Article (21) of the Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on regulating labour relations, clarified that a worker “can take any weekday as a weekly leave according to the type of activity and work.”

RELATED STORY: LIST: Leave allotments under UAE’s new labor law from February 2, 2022

“In case that Friday is chosen as a working day (partial or total), kindly take into account to give your workers enough time to reach their places of residence and perform the Friday prayers, in order to avoid any congestion on the roads,” ADDED highlighted.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1175266637

E-scooter license permits made mandatory in Dubai

6 hours ago
iStock 1088428906 1

RTA urges people to park e-scooters in designated places only

6 hours ago
Agaton PAGASA

Tropical Storm ‘Agaton’ intensifies

6 hours ago
Charlie Puth Light Switch tiktok

Filipino TikToker impress American singer Charlie Puth

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button