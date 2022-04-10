Abu Dhabi releases circular for assurance of paid weekly leave for all workers

A worker should be granted a paid weekly leave of not less than one day, according to what is specified in the work contract or the work regulations, the latest circular by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has pointed out.

The circular, while discussing the Article (21) of the Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on regulating labour relations, clarified that a worker “can take any weekday as a weekly leave according to the type of activity and work.”

“In case that Friday is chosen as a working day (partial or total), kindly take into account to give your workers enough time to reach their places of residence and perform the Friday prayers, in order to avoid any congestion on the roads,” ADDED highlighted.