WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police video highlights dangers of sudden lane changing

Staff Report

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday released an accident video to highlight the dangers of sudden lane change.

In the video footage, the driver suddenly overtook a vehicle which resulted in a car crash.

The video was posted as part of an awareness campaign to improve the safety of motorists.

RELATED STORY: UAE police intensify crackdown on swerving through traffic

Police said the driver committed a traffic violation by suddenly overtaking the vehicle without maintaining a safe.

The Abu Dhabi Police have stressed the need for adherence to lane driving as well as prescribed speed limits.

