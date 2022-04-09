Schedules, requirements, reminders for OFW voters in Dubai, Abu Dhabi for 2022 elections

FAQS:

How do I know if I’m registered?

A: Check the official list of voters for Abu Dhabi and Dubai by checking the voters’ list here or at the official websites of the embassy/consulate

Dubai / Sharjah / Ras Al Khaimah / Ajman / Fujairah / Umm Al Quwain: https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/images/2022/OVS/CLOV/DUBAI_PCG_-_UNITED_ARAB_EMIRATES_LANDBASED.pdf

Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Western Region (surnames A-I) https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/images/OVS/ABU_DHABI_PE_-_UNITED_ARAB_EMIRATES_LANDBASED_-_A_to_I_for_posting.pdf

Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Western Region (surnames J-Z): https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/images/OVS/ABU_DHABI_PE_-_UNITED_ARAB_EMIRATES_LANDBASED_-_J_to_Z_for_posting.pdf

UAE Seafarers: https://abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph/images/OVS/SEAFARERS_CLOV.pdf

What do I need to bring?

A: If your name is on the list, you can bring either the original or photocopy of one of the following:

– Emirates ID

– Passport

– Any government issued ID

This will be used for verification purposes.

VOTING SCHEDULES

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)

✅ 10 April (Sunday): 8:00am – 4:00pm

✅ 11 April to 8 May: 7:30am – 3:30pm

✅ 9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm

Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain):

10 April – 8 May: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Will the Embassy/Consulate remain open for us to vote during the weekends (Saturday/Sunday)?

A: Yes. The Philippine Embassy and the Consulate will be open to accommodate registered voters during weekends.

Will the Embassy/Consulate remain open for us to vote during Holy Week holidays? (Maundy Thursday / Good Friday)?

A: Yes. Both missions will be open for the 2022 National Elections.

Am I allowed to wear political campaign shirts within voting premises?

A: No – authorities advise not to wear or bring materials that may

How does one qualify under the Certified List of Voters?

A:

– Must be registered in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021 and approved by the Resident Election Registration Board (RERB );

– Must have reactivated voting records in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021 and approved by the Resident Election Registration Board(RERB );

– Must have transferred voting records in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021; and/or

– Must have voted in Dubai/Abu Dhabi on previous elections; Election 2016 and/or Election 2019

Note: those who did not vote in two (2) consecutive Elections have been deactivated)

For inquiries and concerns, you may email [email protected] and [email protected]