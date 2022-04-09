Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Al Ain Court orders company to pay worker AED 1.4 M dues

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Al Ain Court of First Instance has ordered a company to pay an employee AED 1.441 million in labor dues.

The employee had filed a lawsuit against the company stating he quit his job after the wages were not paid to him as he sought AED 4.273 million in arrears, leave allowance, warning allowance, housing allowance as well as compensation for arbitrary dismissal and end of service gratuity, media reports said.

RELATED STORY: UAE company ordered to pay former manager AED400,400 (PHP5.2 million), grant return ticket

Seeking AED 2.53 million in arrears, AED 220,000 in annual leave allowance, AED 330,000 compensation for arbitrary dismissal, AED 110,000 warning allowance, AED 90,000 in end of service gratuity, AED 93,000 in housing allowance,he also demanded legal expenses and lawyer’s fees, a report of Gulf Today highlighted.

The court while asking the company to make payment to the plaintiff, however, noted that he was not entitled to warning allowance, as he left work voluntarily, nor housing allowance as it was not included in the job contract.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

File photo elections 2019

Schedules, requirements, reminders for OFW voters in Dubai, Abu Dhabi for 2022 elections

37 mins ago
OFW Voting begins April 10

Your vote counts: OFW voting begins April 10

1 hour ago
Carla Abellana Voltes V

Carla Abellana to play Mary Ann Armstrong on GMA-7’s Voltes V: Legacy

4 hours ago
Taal Volcano

Phivolcs: Taal Volcano now under Alert Level 2

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button