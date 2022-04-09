Al Ain Court orders company to pay worker AED 1.4 M dues

The Al Ain Court of First Instance has ordered a company to pay an employee AED 1.441 million in labor dues.

The employee had filed a lawsuit against the company stating he quit his job after the wages were not paid to him as he sought AED 4.273 million in arrears, leave allowance, warning allowance, housing allowance as well as compensation for arbitrary dismissal and end of service gratuity, media reports said.

Seeking AED 2.53 million in arrears, AED 220,000 in annual leave allowance, AED 330,000 compensation for arbitrary dismissal, AED 110,000 warning allowance, AED 90,000 in end of service gratuity, AED 93,000 in housing allowance,he also demanded legal expenses and lawyer’s fees, a report of Gulf Today highlighted.

The court while asking the company to make payment to the plaintiff, however, noted that he was not entitled to warning allowance, as he left work voluntarily, nor housing allowance as it was not included in the job contract.