NAIA beefs up security ahead of Holy Week, summer season

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) beefs up security measures to ensure interrupted operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport ahead of the Holy Week exodus and summer season.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said they have been preparing for the influx of travelers as more areas in the country were placed under Alert Level 1.

MIAA said it will conduct intensive security screening and passenger assistance operations to ensure “secured, reliable, convenient, and uninterrupted airport operations”.

Coordination meetings have been held between airport authorities and support groups.

Monreal added that screneers and airport equipment are being check and maintained regularly.

He also reminded passengers to confirm flight bookings with their airlines.