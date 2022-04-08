Locsin refuses to restrict entry of Russian travelers

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. shuts down the idea of restricting the entry of visitors from Russia amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“There’s a suggestion that the Philippines restrict the entry of Russian travelers. My answer is nunca; nyet; never,” Locsin said in a tweet.

“Filipinos have a proud tradition unknown elsewhere: we welcome any who wish to visit or seek refuge. We took in White Russians, defeated Spanish Republicans, especially Basques, defeated Nationalists from the Chinese civil war (still ongoing), Vietnamese boat people and Iranians,” he added.

Locsin also reminded the public about President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to accept Rohingya refugees.

“President Duterte offered to take in Rohingya (but no takers; UNDP explained we are outside their line of migration). Just no drug dealers unless they’re asking for permanent residency 6 feet under,” Locsin said.

The Philippines meantime said that it is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees.

“In keeping with its long standing traditoon of providing humanitarian assistance, the Philippines stands ready to welcome Ukrainians seeking refuge from the war in their country” in accordance with Manila’s “long tradition of providing humanitarian assistance. The Philippines pledged US$100K contribution to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal,” a DFA infographic read.