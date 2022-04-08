Latest News

Human trafficking, abuse victims to get vocational training in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has launched a vocational rehabilitation program for victims of human trafficking, violence and abuse.

The Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care (EWAA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts, an Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) project, to undertake the initiative.

After the MoU handicrafts training programs will be held at Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts’ premises for Ewaa’s beneficiaries.

The MoU was signed by Sarah Shuhail, Director-General of Ewaa, and Hamoud Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General for Marketing and Resources Development, in presence of several officials.

