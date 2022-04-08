CRIME ROUNDUP: Man stabs roommate in Dubai over financial dispute; 8kg drugs found in woman’s suitcase

Dubai Police arrested a man who stabbed his roommate due to a financial dispute.

The victim is in critical condition in Rashid Hospital.

The 32-year-old Asian worker fled the crime scene, but a police patrol found him wandering in bloodstained clothes.

The man reportedly confessed to the crime.

8kg drugs recovered from woman’s suitcase in Dubai

More than 8kg of drugs were recovered from a 70-year-old woman’s suitcase in Dubai.

The elderly woman was caught at Dubai International Airport and the crystal meth was concealed in carbon paper in the suitcase.

The drugs were discovered during an X-ray inspection at the Dubai International Airport, according to a Khaleej Times report.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said that the inspectors identified the luggage and the identity of the passenger and officials were “trained to foil smuggling attempts in accordance with international best practices.”

178 panhandlers arrested in Dubai’s anti-begging campaign

Dubai Police have arrested 178 beggars between March 18 and April 2, as part of its anti-begging campaign in the month of Ramadan.

Among those arrested were 134 males and 44 females.

Colonel Ahmed Al Adedi, Deputy Director of the Infiltrators Department in Dubai Police, said teams were formed in cooperation with police stations to curb begging across the emirate.

As per the UAE law, the punishment for begging is three months in jail as well as a fine of AED5,000.

Dubai Police urged the public to report beggars to the toll-free number 901 or through the Police Eye service via Dubai Police App.

Cyber-beggars and suspicious online activities maybe reported using www.ecrime.ae.