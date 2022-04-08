Latest News

Abu Dhabi: Broken needle left in woman’s body for 10-years

After years of suffering unexplained pain, a woman in Al Ain discovered that there was a broken needle left in her body for 10 years.

The needle was presumably left in her body after a caesarean surgery in her home country in Africa.

Medical team of Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain found part of a needle in the pelvis of the woman, according a report of Gulf Today.

Her surgeon, Dr. Mohammed Sobhi Al Saed of Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain, told the report that the patient underwent an MRI after complaining of tingling sensation.

Foreign bodies “may also result in peritonitis, acute abdominal pain, an intraperitoneal abscess, or intestinal obstruction or perforation”, according to a 2014 study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Human error is considered the number one reason surgical instruments are left inside patients due to incorrect counts of surgical instruments and tools during an operation.

A single operation could use over 250 different surgical instruments, and if the surgeon or surgical technician isn’t paying attention, it’s easy to lose track of equipment.

