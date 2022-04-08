1 in 4 UAE residents find recruitment firms as least trustworthy advisers—survey

An annual survey by market research consultancy Insight Discovery has found that 25% of UAE residents lack trust in recruitment companies.

Aside from recruitment firms, the list of “untrustworthy” advisers identified in the survey that polled 1,016 residents are the following: credit card issuers with 20% untrustworthiness rating; call centres, 18% untrustworthiness rating; property companies, 12% untrustworthiness rating; and independent financial advisers, 10% untrustworthiness rating.

This is the second year in a row that recruitment companies topped the list of least trustworthy advisers, according to a report of The National.

“Recruiters don’t seem to have responded by showing the right professional support or guidance for candidates who need it,” said Nigel Sillitoe, chief executive of Insight Discovery.