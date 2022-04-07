Zubiri stays in Pacquiao’s slate despite support to Bongbong

Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao is not removing reelectionist senator Migz Zubiri from his senate slate despite the latter’s support for Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Pacquiao said that he wants to ensure that Mindanaoans will be represented in the Senate.

Zubiri is currently a guest candidate in Pacquiao’s senate ticket.

“Gusto ko manalo naman iyan dahil Mindanaoan. Ang intensyon ko hindi ito pangsarili kundi ang interest ng ating bayan. Hanggang walang development na mangyayari sa Mindanao, huwag kayo mag-isip na magiging payapa ang Mindanao,” Pacquiao said.

“Kung personal ang interest ko sa buhay, magagalit ako. Ang gusto ko lang magkaroon ng representante ang Mindanao,” he added.

Zubiri was removed from the senatorial slate of Senators Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto following the Bukidnon event.

Lacson said that it is evident that Zubiri has made his preference for president and violated their agreement of not endorsing any presidential candidate.