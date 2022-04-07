PH embassy in UAE closely monitoring case of slain Pinay found inside suitcase

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE is closely monitoring the grisly case of a slain Filipina, whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase under a bridge in Deira, Dubai.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana said they are currently working with Dubai authorities to bring justice for the family of the 32-year-old victim

“Our team, both at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, are closely monitoring the case and are working with UAE authorities to make sure the family gets immediate justice,” Quintana told TFT.

She added that they are now in touch with the victim’s family, who requested that their privacy be respected. She also assured that the family will be given necessary assistance.

“Consul General Renato Dueñas has informed me that he is in consultation with the next of kin of the victim in Dubai and that the relatives have requested that their privacy be respected. Our team will ensure that the family is given necessary assistance including the protection of their privacy as they grieve this loss,” Quintana added.

The Philippine ambassador made the remarks, as she condoled with the family and loved ones of the Filipina.

“I am very saddened to learn about the horrible death of our kababayan. We offer our prayers and condolences to the family as they grieve from this tragic loss of their loved one,” she said.

The gruesome crime came to light after a security guard found the suitcase on March 6. He immediately informed his boss, who then alerted the police.

As per initial reports, a Pakistani man believed to be the Filipina’s boyfriend has confessed to the crime.

They had an argument after the Filipina asked for financial help to renew her visit visa, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

The man allegedly strangled the Filipina using a piece of cloth before stuffing the body in a suitcase. He dumped it under a bridge in Dubai.

The accused was taken to police custody.