PH Consulate in Dubai assures all legal assistance to kin of slain Filipina

The Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai has assured that all legal assistance will be extended to the bereaved family of a slain Filipina in Dubai, whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase.

According to Consul General Renato Jun Duenas, they are currently in close coordination with Dubai authorities as investigations into her death get underway.

“The Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai is working closely with the concerned authorities in Dubai as well as the family of the victim with regard to the case of a Filipino national who was found dead in Dubai recently. The Consulate is likewise providing legal assistance to the family of the victim to ensure that all proper legal procedures are observed and that justice will be served,” Duenas said in a statement to TFT.

Duenas also extended his condolences to the victim’s family: “The Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai extends anew its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. Lastly, we wish to convey to everyone to respect the family’s request for privacy in this time of grief.”

The gruesome crime came to light after a security guard found the suitcase on March 6 and immediately informed his employer, who then alerted the police.

A Pakistani man believed to be her boyfriend has reportedly confessed to the crime.

They reportedly had an argument after the Filipina asked for financial help to renew her visit visa, according to local reports.

The man allegedly strangled the Filipina using a piece of cloth before stuffing the body in a suitcase. He dumped it under a bridge in Dubai.

The accused was taken to police custody.

