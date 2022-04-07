OFW dies due to rice cooker electrocution

A 40-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Cebu died after being electrocuted while using a rice cooker.

In a Sunstar report, OFW Elvira Demotor met her untimely death after she came in contact with their plugged rice cooker while her hands were still wet.

The daughter of the victim said that they were staying at their house in Northwest Cebu when the incident happened.

The daughter said that her mother did not notice the damaged rice cooker’s cord when she plugged it at around 6AM.

Demotor collapsed on the floor and was rushed to the nearest hospital. She was declared dead on arrival.

“She always prioritized us, her children, and loved us more than her life,” Trisha Demotor, one of the victim’s daughters, told SunStar Cebu.

Cebu authorities remind the public to regularly check the wires of their appliances to prevent electrocution from happening.