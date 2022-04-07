Drilon urges Duterte to fire new Department of Migrant Workers chief

Sen. Franklin Drilon lambasted newly appointed Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Abdulla Mama-o for putting his personal interest rather than prioritizing the welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

Drilon said that Mama-o’s “erroneous” interpretation of Republic Act No. 11641 throws the overseas employment sector in a state of confusion.

The Senate minority was referring to reports that Mama-o issued Department Order No. 1 directing all agencies consolidated and merged under the DMW, including the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA), to immediately abide by the provisions enumerating the powers and functions of his office.

Drilon said Mama-o could be held liable for usurpation of authority for disrupting the transition process for the new department solely dedicated for OFWs. Drilon added that the DMW has yet to be constituted.

“His actions are not befitting of a secretary. His issuances have no basis and only disrupt what should have been a smooth transition. Clearly, he is putting his personal interest above the needs of the industry that the law seeks to protect. The President should immediately fire him,” Drilon said.

The veteran lawmaker has expressed concerns over the impact of Mama-o’s move to assert power.

“Being a former labor secretary, I am very much concerned about what is happening in the industry and its stakeholders – the labor sector, OFWs, and migrant workers. They are the ones caught in the crossfire because of Mr. Mama-o’s actions. His actions are detrimental to the very sector that RA 11641 seeks to protect,” he added.

Duterte signed the bill creating the Department of Migrant Workers in December 2021.

Mama-o and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello are now clashing over the interpretation of the law, Mama-o wants all agencies under the DMW to submit to his jurisdiction, but Bello insists that the department is not yet operational under the law.

Mama-o used to be Duterte’s presidential adviser on OFW affairs and concerns. He was appointed as DMW Secretary last March.