WATCH: Yas Bay Waterfront shuttle programme to boost island’s connectivity

The new Yas Bay Waterfront shuttle programme in Abu Dhabi will help boost island connectivity.

The water shuttle pilot programme was launched on 18 March to ferry passengers across Yas Marina and the waterfront, to and from Al Bandar and Al Muneera on Al Raha Beach.

The two-month programme will help boost island connectivity and accessibility.

RELATED STORY: Dubai launches free abra rides to Deira Islands

Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Marketing and Destination Strategy at Miral, said: “We are delighted to introduce this pilot programme, strengthening Yas Island’s connectivity with a new mode of waterways transportation. Visitors will gain a new perspective by travelling on Yas Island’s waterways, easily accessing its popular world-class offerings. We are confident that this Water Shuttle will appeal to all our guests and look forward to expanding further across the island, further positioning it a global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

The Water Shuttles will ferry passengers on a set route of 40 minutes and one shuttle will operate from 2 pm to 10 pm and other from 5 pm to 11 pm. However these timings will vary during the weekends.

READ ON: Dubai’s Abras to run on affordable biofuels starting July

Each shuttle can seat up to 20 passengers in accordance with the government safety guidelines and regulations.

The Yellow Boats Charter, an Abu Dhabi-based company, will operate the 12-metre vessels and each trip will cost AED 5 for adults while children under 12 will enjoy free rides.

Miral has launched a Yas Island Water Shuttle service for the Yas Bay Waterfront area, further boosting accessibility for surrounding neighbouring communities. The shuttle service can be boarded at Al Muneera, Al Bandar, Yas Bay and Yas Marina. pic.twitter.com/Yq3SqfZl3K — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 5, 2022