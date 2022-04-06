Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Twitter set to test long-awaited ‘edit’ feature

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Twitter Inc will begin testing a new edit feature in the coming months.

Earlier, social media giant had revealed that Tesla boss Elon Musk would join its company’s board.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of consumer products, tweeted that the company had been working since last year on building an edit option describing it as, “the most requested Twitter feature for many years”.

RELATED STORY: Twitter collaborates with Comelec for voter education initiatives

Earlier Musk questioned the social media platform’s commitment to free speech as he began polling Twitter users about an edit button after disclosing his 9.2 per cent stake in the company on Monday.

The poll had more than 4.2 million votes, with 73.5 per cent supporting the feature as Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal asked users to “vote carefully”.

Sullivan, however, said that the feature will take time to fine tune as “without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation”.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marian Rivera Sixto

LOOK: Netizens gush over Marian Rivera’s son’s photos on Instagram

2 hours ago
Yas Bay Yellow Boats

WATCH: Yas Bay Waterfront shuttle programme to boost island’s connectivity

2 hours ago
Al Maqta Bridge toll gate The Filipino Times

New toll gate hours announced for Ramadan in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Leni Laban

16 artists to release song in support of Leni Robredo

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button