Twitter set to test long-awaited ‘edit’ feature

Twitter Inc will begin testing a new edit feature in the coming months.

Earlier, social media giant had revealed that Tesla boss Elon Musk would join its company’s board.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of consumer products, tweeted that the company had been working since last year on building an edit option describing it as, “the most requested Twitter feature for many years”.

Earlier Musk questioned the social media platform’s commitment to free speech as he began polling Twitter users about an edit button after disclosing his 9.2 per cent stake in the company on Monday.

The poll had more than 4.2 million votes, with 73.5 per cent supporting the feature as Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal asked users to “vote carefully”.

Sullivan, however, said that the feature will take time to fine tune as “without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation”.