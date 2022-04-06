New toll gate hours announced for Ramadan in Abu Dhabi

Authorities have announced new tollgate hours for Ramadan in Abu Dhabi.

The motorists will be charged from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, and 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm between Saturday and Thursday while no fees will be collected on Fridays.

The toll gates operational timings before Ramadan were from 7:00 am to 9:00 am and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with drivers made to pay AED 4 for one trip with a daily cap of AED 16.

The Abu Dhabi toll gate system began in January last year with four gates built at the entrances to Abu Dhabi island on Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Maqta Bridge, and Mussaffah Bridge.