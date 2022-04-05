UAE driving license remain among top priorities of overseas Filipinos

For many overseas Filipino workers, getting your UAE driving license is a rite of passage that gives you freedom of mobility and that extra added advantage when it comes to finding jobs. This is why more and more Filipinos in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other emirates are now taking their chances to attend classes and undergo several tests to secure their very own driving license.

In addition, Filipinos also consider the license as their investment here in the UAE since all of the money and resources that they spend will be worth it once they secure the license that’s valid for two years when they first secure the license.

Recent data from Yallacompare’s insurance comparison platform also suggests that Filipinos are amongst the safest drivers on the road, ranking third after Pakistanis and Lebanese.

Having a license also opens gateways for Filipinos to improve their career with some companies even providing company cars for Filipinos through salary arrangements. This helps Filipinos to save money as well instead of relying on commutes every time.

Another factor OFWs go for the driver’s license is that it is honored in places where they might want to spend holidays in.

Some of the countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), include Spain, France, the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Slovakia, Ireland , Austria, Greece, Sweden, China, Poland, Canada, Turkey, Norway, Latvia, New Zealand, Serbia, South Africa, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Singapore.