PH in talks for COVID-19 vaccine donation to two countries

The Philippine government has started discussions to two countries for its planned COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar and Papua New Guinea.

The Department of Health said that the government is still finalizing the number of vaccine doses and which brands will be donated.

“We’re finalizing the inventory, but definitely magpu-push through ang pagdo-donate,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“Nag-umpisa na po ang ating negotiation or arrangements or pakikipag-usap sa mga bansang ito. Magbibigay tayo ng information in the coming days,” she added.

The Philippines has so far distributed 172 million out of 244 million vaccine doses it has procured and received based on ABS-CBN research.

The government is working with vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of vaccines.

“We will also continue and even intensify or innovate in the measures meant to increase coverage of both the primary series and booster doses and where needed, recommend that the Philippines donate excess yet viable doses as an international act of goodwill,” the government said.

“The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 66.2 million people. Some 12.2 million have received their booster shots as of Monday,” Vergeire said.