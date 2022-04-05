Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Online campaign ‘Babaeng BiyaHero’ encourages protection among female OFWs

An online campaign has been launched to assist female OFWs in protecting themselves as part of the Women’s Month celebration titled Safe and Fair Philippines.

The online campaign “Ang Mama Kong BiyaHero,” is supported by the International Labor Organization and UN Women’s “Babaeng Biya(Hero)” campaign.

Using the digital platforms of Edukasyon.ph, the campaign arms youth and children of migrant workers with information on migration as well referral pathways for female OFWs.

The blog posts inform Filipinos on accessing protection mechanisms by female OFWs , government agencies’ hotline numbers and reporting cases of violence against women.

On its Babaeng Biya(Hero) website and social media channels, the Safe and Fair Programme information including “16 Essentials to Ensure Coordinated Quality Response to Violence against Women Migrant Workers,” “Comprehensive Directory for VAW Service Providers in the Philippines and Countries of Destination,” has been put out.

