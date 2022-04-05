Emirates IDs to replace residency visas from April 11

Expatriates in the UAE will not require residency visas to be stamped on their passports from April 11, according to the latest circular by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The circular issued to the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority said that the residency stickers will no longer be issued and the ID cards will serve as proof of UAE residency.

The circular clarified that the ID has all relevant residency-related information.

The authority said that the move aims to upgrade services for customer happiness as airlines will be able to verify the validity of residence permits using residents’ Emirates ID and passport number.