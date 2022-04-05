Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Emirates IDs to replace residency visas from April 11

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Expatriates in the UAE will not require residency visas to be stamped on their passports from April 11, according to the latest circular by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The circular issued to the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority said that the residency stickers will no longer be issued and the ID cards will serve as proof of UAE residency.

RELATED STORY: UAE launches new version of Emirates ID

The circular clarified that the ID has all relevant residency-related information.

The authority said that the move aims to upgrade services for customer happiness as airlines will be able to verify the validity of residence permits using residents’ Emirates ID and passport number.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Babaeng Biyahero

Online campaign ‘Babaeng BiyaHero’ encourages protection among female OFWs

10 hours ago
iStock 1184089552

PH experiences 4 percent inflation as global oil prices rise

10 hours ago
Dubai Landscape

Dubai gov’t mandated to provide digital services to public

10 hours ago
australia on map

PH to assist 4 Filipinos arrested for importing drugs into Australia

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button