Dubai gov’t mandated to provide digital services to public

A new Law has been issued in Dubai to ensure government departments provide online services in multiple languages without any extra cost.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued the law to digitise government services.

Law No. 9 of 2022 will be implemented in several stages after a decision issued by the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai on the recommendation of Dubai Digital Authority.

Dubai Government Media Office said in a statement, ” it seeks to accelerate the emirate’s digital transformation.”

The government entities and judicial authorities, including Dubai Courts and Dubai Public Prosecution, besides government entities will be required to provide digital services to their customers and these services must be “user-friendly and accessible to People of Determination without an extra fee.”

